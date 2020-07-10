Trudie Fern Freeman
August 6, 1931 – July 4, 2020
A Graveside Service will be held for Trudie Fern Freeman, 88, of Coos Bay, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, 1056 NW Hicks St, Roseburg. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of Roses, 965 Harvard Blvd, Roseburg.
Trudie was born August 6, 1931, in Russell Springs, Kansas. She is the daughter of the late Clarice E. Rohrbough and Dora Louise (Teague) Rohrbough. Trudie passed away July 4, 2020, in Coos Bay.
Trudie graduated from Roseburg High School "class of 49". She worked many years as a telephone operator and as a dispatcher for the local cab company. Trudie retired at the age of 50 and became a devoted housewife to her late husband Merlin Freeman. Trudie was a kind and generous lady, always giving to various charities and helping people in need around town.
She is survived by her son, Randle J. Stroop; her two grandchildren, Jason and Shanna Stroop; three great grandchildren, Salinda, Isaiah, and Lilly Stroop.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216.
