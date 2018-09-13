Sept. 25, 1970 - Aug. 31, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Troy Paulsen Thrush, 47, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Camas Valley Christian Fellowship Church. A private interment will be at the Thrush family cemetery in Camas Valley. He passed away Aug. 31, 2018 after a long illness.
Troy was born Sept. 25, 1970 in Medford, to Bob and Connie Thrush of Bandon. He grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from South Medford High School in 1989.
He attended Willamette University in 1989 to 1991 before joining the U.S. Army. At Willamette he stayed in a Japanese dormitory. He had many close Japanese friends and often brought them home with him to visit his parents.
While in the U.S. Army he got his wish and was stationed in Japan. While there, he had a car, traveled all over the county, and made more friends.
After his stint in the U.S. Army, Troy attended Oregon State University and earned a degree in economics with a minor in Japanese in 2001. He then went back to Japan and taught English. He flourished in Japan but had to return to the U.S. for health reasons after 6 and a 1/2 years. One goal he accomplishes was to visit every prefecture in the county.
Troy loved reading, collecting books, hiking mountain trails and sports, especially Beaver sports. He loved his Japanese friends, and continued to communicate with them regularly.
Troy is survived by his parents, Bob and Connie Thrush of Bandon; six aunts and uncles; and seven cousins.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Todd Robert Thrush and Timothy John Thrush.
In Troy’s memory, it is requested that more people become organ donors so others may live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Bandon Chapel, 541-347-2907.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
