April 19, 1949 – February 1, 2022
Troy Hugh Jones, 72, of Eugene, Oregon, formerly from Coquille, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Troy was born April 19, 1949, in Weslaco, Texas, to Samuel and Gladys Jones, and moved to Coquille in the early 1950s. Troy graduated from Coquille High School in 1967 and married Marsha Faught in 1970. Troy began working for the Oregon Department of Transportation in 1973 in Coquille and also worked in the Ashland District, Reedsport District, Prospect District and Eugene District. He began working for Coos County Road Department in 1996 until his retirement in 2003.
Troy enjoyed many years hunting and fishing in the ocean, Coquille, Coos and Umpqua rivers. Troy was a member of the Coquille Valley Elks and was Exalted Ruler in 1999-2000.
Troy is survived by his wife Marsha; daughters, Samantha Jones and Darci White; son-in-law, Jason White; and two grandsons, Ethan and Brady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Paul Jones; and sister, Linda Jones.
No services will be held at his request.
