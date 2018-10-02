Jan. 2, 1933 - Sept. 27, 2018
At his request, no formal services will be held for Troy Huddleston, Bandon resident.
Troy was born Jan. 2, 1933 in Oklahoma, the son of Clark and Pearl (Poe) Huddleston. He died Sept. 27, 2018 in Bandon, at the age of 85.
He was raised and educated in Concord, Calif. Following school, he served in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked as a switchman for AT&T until his retirement.
He married Joanna Crotty Aug. 14, 1960. After retirement, he and Joanna traveled around the United States for five years before settling in Bandon more than 15 years ago.
Troy was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and sportsman. He was a member of the Diablo Valley Fly Fishermen and a member of the Elk’s Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Joanna; daughters, Susan, Kelli, Shannon and Erin; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by their son, Daniel; his three sisters; and one brother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon. Friends may sign the guestbook at westrumfuneralservice.com.
