Troy Alan Oakes

January 15, 1975 – August 5, 2020
Troy “Bubba” Alan Oakes was born January 15, 1975 and died August 5, 2020. He is survived by his 3 beautiful children, McKayla, Tyson, and Trinity - all of whom he was incredibly proud of and loved with his entire being; their mother, Tabitha Hill-Messenger; his mother, Ginger Oakes; his father, Ronald Oakes; his sister and brother-in-law Joy and Brad Hanneman and their sons, Tanner and Cavan; his sister Helen Feroli and her daughter, Katherine; his Grandma (Jennie) Abbott; and a vast network of friends and extended family.
Bubba had a compassionate heart and robust sense of humor, to know him was to love him. He was a handyman and jack-of-all-trades; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a talented writer and craftsman, adventurer, and loyal friend.
In lieu of flowers or donations, his family requests you call your loved ones and remind them how much you love them. If a stranger ever needs a hand, lend them yours; and when you witness someone struggling with addiction or mental health, extend them love and compassion - they are fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, and sons and daughters fighting a disease - do not remain silent, your hope and encouragement provides the courage needed to continue the fight.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In