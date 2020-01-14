Tricia Ann Strand
February 28, 1945 - January 3, 2020
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Dora Cemetery for long-time Coos and Curry County resident, Tricia Ann Strand.
Tricia was born Feb. 28, 1945 in Coquille, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Weekly Barr. She died Jan. 3, 2020 at her home in Bandon.
She grew up in Coos and Curry counties, graduating from Pacific High School. She went to school in Salem and got her education for office administration. She worked for Bay Clinic, the World Newspaper and retired from the Glendale School District.
Tricia was very family oriented, helping others when she could. She cared for both her mother and aunt in their later years. She loved photography, later doing wedding photos and she always kept herself busy with various projects.
She is survived by her son, Craig; brother, Roy Barr; niece, Candace Barr Selden; and numerous loving cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of over 30 years, Bruce Strand in 2002.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
