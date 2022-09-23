September 23, 1978 – September 11, 2022
Travis passed away on September 11, 2022 unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 43 years in Swansboro, North Carolina. He was born to parents, Craig and Janice Beyer on September 23, 1978 in Spokane, Washington. He moved to North Bend, Oregon in 1983 with his family.
Travis graduated from North Bend High School in the class of 1996 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (4 years of active duty and 4 years of inactive duty) just prior to graduation at the age of 17. While serving his 4 years of inactive duty, he attended college in Bakersfield, California; got married and started a family of two sons, Luke and Matthew and a stepdaughter, Adrianna. Shortly after September 11, 2001 he returned to active duty at the request of the Commandant of the United States Marine Corps and moved his family to North Carolina, finishing college in North Carolina with a BA in Criminal Justice. Following graduation he attended the United States Marine Corps Officers Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia and graduated in the top 10% of his class. He continued serving his country, attaining the rank of Captain with an extended tour in Afghanistan. After returning stateside and with over 17 years of service, he developed a blood clot disorder and received a medical discharge.
Travis enjoyed his short retirement spending it with his sons and his bonus family, Chasity and her daughters, Lexi and Raina; and was always willing to lend a helping hand to all who needed it. He had many friends who will sadly miss him.
Travis leaves behind his parents, Craig and Janice; brother, Bryan; sons, Luke and Matthew; stepdaughter, Adrianna; his bonus family, Chasity, Lexi and Raina; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Anna; maternal and fraternal grandparents; and several uncles.
The United States Marine Corps flag is proudly displayed under the American flag in Travis’ honor at his parent’s home in North Bend. HOO RAHH!
