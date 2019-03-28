Aug. 22, 1954 - March 3, 2019
Tracy Fendall Nix, 64, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt passed away March 3, 2019 at her home in Hobe Sound, Fla. She was born Aug. 22, 1954 in Portland, Ore.
Tracy grew up in Coos Bay, Ore. She graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay in 1972. After graduation she lived in Oregon, Montana, California and Washington state. She eventually settled in the Portland area where she lived, worked and raised her son, Cole. In April 2002 she relocated to south Florida where she again became a full-time mom raising two grandchildren.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Ramsey Fendall; mother, Mary Lou Fendall; son, Cole Kenner; and her daughter, Jennifer Nix.
Tracy is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Stephanie Nix and Lesley Green; granddaughters, Trinity, Sage, Rebecca, Delilah Rose, Lilly and Felicity; grandsons, Atticus, Christian, Cayman, Jesse and jackson; sister, Holly Sweeney; brothers, Patrick Fendall, Michael Fendall and Matt Fendall; nieces, Kaley, Ali and Sophia; and nephews, Ian, Ramsey, Michael John and Luke.
