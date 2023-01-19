November 23, 1982 – January 15, 2023
A memorial service to celebrate Tony Ray Cabrera, 40, of North Bend, was held this past Sunday at the North Bend Chapel. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Tony was born on November 23, 1982 in Lahaina, Maui to Antonio Cabrera and Susan (Asper) Cabrera. He passed away on January 15, 2023 in Coos Bay.
Tony was loved by everyone and touched by many. His infectious smile was a ray of sunshine that brightened the entire room. With a caring heart, upbeat personality and kind soul, he would always put everyone’s needs before his own. His will to fight showed immense courage and fearlessness. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Tony is survived by his mother, Susan; father, Antonio; sisters, Maryann and her husband, Rogelea and Hannalore and her husband, Jerrold; nieces, Miya and Kaylee; and grandmother, Florida Asper.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
