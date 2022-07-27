Tony Michael “Mike” Dahl passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at OHSU Hospital in Portland, surrounded by his family. He had endured a 3 year courageous battle with a rare lymphoma.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sherry Dahl; his father, William “Bill” Dahl; mother, Candice Murphy; stepfather, Francis Murphy; brothers, Bill Dahl Jr. and Sean Murphy; sister, Gypsy Warrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Stehn Family Chapels, 2906 SE Harrison St. Milwaukie, OR. Private interment will be at Pacific View Memorial Gardens in Lincoln City, OR. For more information, please visit stehnfuneralhomes.com.
