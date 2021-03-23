November 23, 1968 – March 5, 2021
Tony Allen Howerton, 52, died March 5, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Tony grew up in Lakeside. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1988. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he served for four years. After Tony’s four years of service he studied law enforcement at SWOCC before moving to Washington where he worked for the Washington State Department of Corrections as a corrections officer. Tony recently moved to Post Falls, Idaho where he lived with his fiancé Jen McCaffree.
He is survived by his parents, Lorraine “Penny” Howerton and Bob Howerton. Along with other family members, Uncle Lynn Kelly; nieces, Christy and Bethany; cousins, Kim, Ladette, Mike and Tim; as well as extended family, Tara. He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Howerton and his grandparents, Lois and Howard “Buck” Kelly.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
A memorial event for family and friends will be held at a later date.
