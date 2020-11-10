June 16, 1955 – November 8, 2020
No public services will be held for Toni Ann Bauernhuber, 65, of North Bend. Private cremation Rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Toni was born on June 16, 1955 in White City, Utah to Jack A. Dyer and Joann (Anderson) Dyer. On Sunday, November 8, 2020 she ended her fight with Pulmonary Fibrosis, surrounded by her loved ones.
Toni was a loving mother, wife, sister and grandmother, who made sure that all those around her felt loved. She had a talent for crafts, putting love and care into each project. Each one a work of art in its own way, that family would wait in anticipation to receive regardless of the occasion. That was the woman she was, taking care to make sure those around her felt loved and important. Leading by example to her children, who grew to show the world the same kindness.
Come holiday season, Toni looked most forward to the time spent with her loved ones. The fondest memories were having her grandchildren come to her house to help decorate for Christmas. She enjoyed most, the time spent with her family and connecting with those around her. She enjoyed spring and the new life that it would bring. Having a passion for gardening included spending time outdoors with her beloved flowers. Toward the end of her life she aspired to move to the Oregon coast, spending her time among the trees and roaring ocean. The beach being one of her favorite places to go when she was able. After building a beautiful home and new life in North Bend, she wanted to plant a field of wildflowers to add her touch to the already expansive forest. Not only did she want to add beauty to this world but she was one of the most beautiful people all were lucky to meet.
Toni is survived by her husband, John; her children, Sam (Shannon), Jeremy, Jessica (Nico) and Lisa; grandchildren, Selena, Brianna, Nick, Olivia, Liliana, Emiliana, Nicholas and Darlene; and her siblings, Mark and Mike.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joann Dyer; her siblings, Jeanette, Kevin and Rick.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.theworldlink.com and www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Toni’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
