July 5, 1928 – January 19, 2022
Tokie Hayano Osborne passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 19, 2022, with her husband, Wesley, by her side. Tokie was born in Kumamoto, Japan on July 5, 1928, the youngest of 4 children, all girls, born to Matsu and Masagi Hayano. She was 93 at the time of her passing.
Tokie will be laid to rest on February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM in a private family service at Bandon VFW Cemetery officiated by Pastor Matt Fox of the Bandon Christian Fellowship. Friends and family are invited to a public reception at the VFW Hall, adjacent to the cemetery, immediately after the service, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, where stories can be shared and Tokie's life can be honored and celebrated.
Growing up in Japan in the war torn 40s, Tokie's early years were difficult and a struggle. By the time she was 15, schools were closed, and she was put to work in a munition factory. She suffered an injury, leaving a finger permanently disfigured, which would serve as a constant reminder of the hardships she endured during this trying time. In the early 1950s, Tokie worked as a secretary at the American Army base in Tokyo. This is where she met her first husband, Master Sergeant Walter Wilson. They had their first child, a daughter, Grace, at the Army hospital in Tokyo in 1955. In 1956 the couple was relocated to Fort Ord Army Base on the Monterey Peninsula, California. They had their second child, daughter, Jaine, in 1958.
Tokie divorced and in 1965, while bowling in a league, met her soulmate, Wesley Osborne, who was managing a pro shop in Seaside, California. The two had their only child together, a son, Barry, in 1967. In 1969, Tokie and Wes, two daughters and son, moved to Bandon, Oregon. Tokie helped her mother-in-law operate the Bandon Seafood Market for a couple years. In 1971, Tokie was appointed the Bandon Liquor Store by the state. She and Wes, bought a lot in uptown Bandon and had a new liquor store built in 1977. She owned and operated the store until her retirement in 1995. The couple also owned a small cranberry farm which Tokie loved working on.
Tokie loved to travel, from Alaska to Mexico, Hawaii to Wyoming and all states between. By plane and RV the two saw most of the western US, but she always made sure she was back at home so that she could watch her grandchildren play sports. Tokie loved watching sports and especially so, anything that her children and grandchildren played.
Tokie had an abundance of talents, likes and hobbies. She bowled in bowling leagues. She took up golf. She did traditional Japanese arts and crafts. She did drawings. She had a wonderful singing voice. She loved to knit, crochet and sew. But as a natural nurturer, her biggest gift was cooking. Tokie became an excellent baker and cook in American cuisine as well as in her traditional Japanese cuisine. She loved cooking and feeding her family where a simple spoken "EAT" would get everyone filling up their plates. Above all, Tokie loved family.
Tokie will be missed dearly but her memory will live on in her husband, Wesley Osborne, Bandon; her daughter, Grace Trupp and husband, Rick, Coos Bay; daughter, Jaine Tipple and husband, Jon, Florence; son, Barry Osborne and wife, Lori, Bandon; sister-in-law, Vicki Falke and husband, Dennis, Bandon; five grandchildren, Heather Bell, Mindy Walling, Ricky Trupp, Rocky Trupp and Abigail Osborne; along with eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Tokie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; parents-in-law, Ernest and Berentha Osborne; and her beloved granddaughter, Amber Marie Waters.
