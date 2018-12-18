July 8, 1975 - Dec. 11, 2018
In loving honor of Todd, a Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 29, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Bandon Christian Fellowship. Reception to follow at the City Barn (Community Center).
Todd Rae Freitag, age 43, passed away at his home surrounded by love Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. He fought a tremendously brave battle against pancreatic cancer until the heartbreaking end.
Todd blessed this earth, July 8, 1975 in Ontario, Ore. to Edward and Nancy Freitag and moved to Bandon in 1979. Todd is survived by his high school sweetheart, Courtney, whom he married in 1997, their two children, Kyle and Raelyn, his parents, and five siblings; Brian (wife Stephanie), Kirk (wife Shawna), Julie (husband Joe), Mindy, Aaron (wife Chelsea), and many nieces and nephews.
Todd was a respected Journeyman Lineman for the City of Bandon for 18 years and developed lifelong, irreplaceable friendships. He had an undeniable love for the outdoors and lived and breathed fishing and hunting every chance he was able to squeeze out. He started his own business, Grassy Knob Guide and Outfitters, which became widely successful due to his perseverance. Failure was not part of Todd’s vocabulary.
Family is what mattered most to Todd and he was diligent about keeping a tight bond with loved ones. He was an amazing husband and father who wholeheartedly immersed himself into every aspect of our lives. Todd’s motto: Life is for Living! The heartbreak of losing him will last forever…
Friends may leave condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com and at www.theworldlink.com.
