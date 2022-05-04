February 28, 1971 – April 30, 2022
Todd D. Lesco, 51, of North Bend, passed away on April 30, 2022 in North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Todd was born on February 28, 1971 in Orange City, New Jersey, a twin brother of Christopher Lesco, to parents James and Barbara Lesco.
Todd will be remembered for his infectious laugh and kind heart. He had a passion for reading, cheering on the LA Raiders and New York Islanders hockey team. He brought clever and thought provoking conversation while tending bar at Benetti’s, Coney Station and Little Italy over many years. He will be deeply missed by the patrons he served, his devoted friends and his loving family.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
