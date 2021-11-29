October 18, 1945 – November 21, 2021
Timothy “Tim” Leon Thrush passed away at his daughter’s in Loveland, Colorado on November 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76 years old.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Thrush and wife, Kristi; daughter, Shawn Parnell and husband, Jason; three grandchildren, Tyler Thrush, Justin Parnell and Kristy Parnell; two step grandchildren, Kaden Turner and Braylyn Thrush; sister, Lee Emmett; brother-in-law, John Varley; niece, Mary Beth Clore; and nephew, Tom Manos. Preceded by his parents, Helen Burg and Leon Thrush; his son, Justin; and niece Annie Banks.
Tim was born in North Bend, Oregon on October 18, 1945. He attended North Bend high school. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He later moved to California, met and married Myrna Thrush, then moved to Colorado and had three children losing Justin just after a year of life. Tim Worked at Inland Container Systems as a superintendent. They later divorced and he moved back to California and then back home to North Bend where he took care of his mom till her passing.
Tim was a friend to all and had many lifelong friends that are very important to him!
We will be holding a celebration of his life at the Back Alley Bowling alley in light of his love for the class of 1964 Bulldogs mid-January, 2022. Date and time to be determined.
