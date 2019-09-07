April 21, 1952 - Aug. 30, 2019
Timothy Edward Wall was born April 21, 1952 in Coos Bay, Oregon. He died August 30, 2019 at his home at the age of 67 from a short battle with an aggressive rare cancer.
His parents were Bill and Dolores (Richardson) Wall. He was raised in Coos Bay and was active throughout his life with sports (football, basketball, track, and baseball) and family events (church, camping,and cabin up the river). He attended Milner Crest Elementary and Marshfield Junior High Schools.
He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1970 and continued his education at Oregon State University where he played basketball under coach Ralph Miller. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Susan Hill, September 9, 1972. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry in 1975. While continuing his education at OSU he had his first daughter, Liza Ann. Upon completing his degree he moved to Roseburg to work in the Lumber Mill. They moved back to Coos Bay in 1977 where his second daughter, Jill Kristine was born. He continued his education in teaching, as he found he enjoyed this with coaching, and finished his Masters with a Teaching Degree. He continued to teach Science, then later Math, as well as coaching three sports: football, girls basketball, and track. In 1984 his youngest daughter, Amy Rebecca was born. He taught and coached over 35 years at Marshfield High School.
Tim was active in his church, Emmanuel Episcopal, The Mingus Park Pool Board and with Marshfield school and athletics until he passed. He was extremely active in his personal life with running, biking, and swimming. His main passion and love was with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, of nearly 47 years and his oldest daughters, Liza Holland and Jill Davidson and his son in Laws Ralph Holland, Jason Davidson, and Jacob Eades, and his grandsons Gannon and Wilson Holland and Pierce Davidson, and his granddaughter Payton Davidson. He is also survived by his brothers and sister in laws: Chuck and Diana Wall, Rob and Karen Wall, Bill and Marykay Jones, and his sister and brother in laws Annie and Steve Hanson and Norman Hill, and his uncle and aunt Bob and Ginna Richardson and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Amy Wall Eades and his parents, Bill and Dolores Wall.
His celebration of life service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on 4th & Highland Streets in Coos Bay at 11:00 on Saturday, September 14th. with Father Stephen Tyson officiating. A Reception will follow.
Donations made be made in his name to the Marshfield High School Football program, 10th & Ingersoll, Coos Bay, OR 97420; Coos Food Cupboard, PO Box 1028 Coos Bay, OR 97420 and Mingus Park Pool, 725 N. 10th St. Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Cremation has been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens with inurnment at Emmanuel Episcopal Church “All Saints Columbarium” under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 658 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. Friends and family are sign the on-line guest book, send condolences and share photos at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com
