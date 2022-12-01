May 15, 1975 – November 8, 2022
A Celebration of Life was held for Tim Haga, 47, of North Bend, at 4 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. Cremation rites were held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. In honor of Tim and his love for the Oregon Ducks, the family asks those who are attending to wear green and yellow.
Tim was born May 15, 1975, in Centralia, Washington, the son of Christine and Brad Haga. He passed away November 8, 2022, in Eugene, surrounded by his family.
Tim was raised and educated in Coquille and North Bend, Oregon, where he graduated from North Bend High School. After school, he remained in the area working for the family business D&H Logging running heavy machinery primarily, his favorite, the Delimber. Tim married his high school sweetheart, Angela Gallus in 1996 and had two beautiful children who he adored with all his heart. In August of 2001 he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury which left him with physical and mental limitations; he was considered a miracle by the medical community.
Tim was a loving and kind father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, and uncle. He never hesitated to share his silly personality doing all he could to make his family and friends laugh. Although his limitations from his Traumatic Brain Injury were a constant battle, he never let it keep him down. He continuously tried to do his best given his circumstances. His light will be missed by all who knew him! His faith in God was a big part of his life and that faith gave him the strength and courage to endure the daily challenges of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Alysse Haga of North Bend; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley M. and Kolbee Haga of Fort Lewis, WA; his father and wife, Brad and Linda Haga of North Bend; sister and brother-in-law, Ahndrea and Patrick Ybarra of Coos Bay; three grandchildren, Grayson, Rowyn, and Maverick Haga; and niece and her husband, Aireannah and Marquis Wright and their son, Cameron.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Christine Haga; grandparents, Carl and May Holpainen; grandmother, Dorothy Haga; and daughter-in-law, Kailan Haga.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
