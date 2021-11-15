December 23, 1957 – October 18, 2021
Tilda Thomas was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon on December 23 1957, and passed at her in North Bend, Oregon on October 18, 2021. On April 24, 1987 she married the love of her life, Patrick J Thomas.
Tilda is survived by her children, Amy Thomas and fiancé, Rick McMurtry, Julie Thomas-Dornbusch, Terrelle Thomas-Martinez and husband, Frank; daughter in law, Kristina McGaughey; grandchildren, Taylor Dornbusch, Trevor Thomas, Darrik Dornbusch, Gage Thomas, Alec Carpenter, and Emmilee Carpenter; one great granddaughter, Adalynn Dornbusch (Addy was grannies princess); sisters, Betty Warden, Alene Roberts, Kellie Bown, and Pamela Trosper; brothers, Ronald, Michael and Mitchel Brown.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; sons, DJ McGaughey and Nathan Thomas; parents, Keith and Mary Brown; brothers, Benny Trosper and Scott Brown.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1 PM at North Bend Lanes in North Bend, Oregon.
