March 4, 1970 - Feb. 21, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Tiera Denise Matthews-Bernhardt, 48, of Coos Bay, from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at 420 N. Wall St. in Coos Bay. All who loved Tiera are welcome to attend. She passed away in her sleep Feb. 21, 2019, at her home.
Tiera was born March 4, 1970, to Kenneth and Peggy Matthews.
She worked 10 years as assistant manager for U-Haul in Coos Bay. Tiera enjoyed adventuring on the Elk River, exploring new areas, gold panning, woodworking, and chasing dragonflies.
Tiera fought an incredible two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She always believed that if she never gave up and kept fighting she could beat it. Hospital after hospital, oncologist after oncologist, no matter what she never gave up. She was a true fighter.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, R. Lee and Euna Matthews; grandmother, Ruth Tuck; and uncles, Buddy Matthews, Mickey Hughes, Smokey Hughes and Cicle Hughes.
Tiera is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Peggy Matthews; brother, Tim Matthews and wife, Deborah of San Diego, Calif.; husband, Richard Bernhardt; stepchildren, Hannah, Jordan and Isaac; daughters, Carissa Doyle and Kaylynn Thorsen; and grandchildren, Darian, Abigail, Kiera and Kassidee.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In