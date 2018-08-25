Sept. 23, 1930 - Aug. 17, 2018
Thomas "Tom" Roessler passed away peacefully August 17, 2018, surrounded by family in Hillsboro.
Tom was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Robert and Lemanda (Yerke) Roessler. He spent his youth in Rochester enjoying fishing in the rivers and lakes of Minnesota with friends and relatives as well as playing tennis and hockey.
He and his friends had fun cruising in his 1932 Dodge Roadster convertible. In 1948, he graduated from Rochester High School. Upon graduation, Tom went into the United States Navy and served from 1948 to 1952 with an honorable discharge.
After his military career, he attended junior college and later the University of Minnesota and continued to play sports. He won the tennis all-star doubles championship in 1953. He met his bride, Ruth on a blind date, and they married in 1954. After he graduated from college earning a Bachelors in forestry, he joined the Department of Interior and had a life-long career with the Bureau of Land Management, retiring in 1986. Tom then took up golf and got a hole-in-one at Kentuck Golf Course in the early 90s. He also liked to cook, and the family enjoyed many of his creations!
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth; three daughters, Judy Morgan and Brad, Jane Roessler and Gerald Mayer, and Luann Roessler and Kevin Trendell; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Marlene Roessler; and sister, Joan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dean Roessler; and two siblings, Nancy and Joyce.
Per Tom’s request there will be no service. The family will gather for a private memorial at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date. Tom was passionate about the history and his life in North Bend-Coos Bay. Donations may be made in his honor to Coos History Museum online at www.cooshistory.org or sent directly to 1210 Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Please visit his on-line memorial at www.springerandson.com.
