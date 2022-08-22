Thomas “Tom” Mills

September 22, 1950 – July 24, 2022
A gathering of friends and family for Thomas “Tom” Alan Mills will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Coos Bay Yacht Club.
Tom was born September 22, 1950 in Coos Bay to John Brewer Mills and Lola Dale (Lody) (Pickens) Mills. He died July 24, 2022, at his home on South Tenmile Lake.
Tom attended Coos Bay Schools, graduating from Marshfield in 1968, and from Linfield College, in 1984. This March he and his wife Anjo (Brelage) Mills celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren. Tom enjoyed the outdoors and his years as a local home builder. He was an active, 40 year member of the Coos Bay Yacht Club. He loved the camaraderie and competitive sport of sailing and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with those wanting to learn. Many summer vacations and lifelong memories were centered around sailing regattas in Canada, Washington, Montana, Oregon, and California. He was active in SWOYA as a coach (soccer, volleyball, and basketball) for his three children. As a member of Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport and the Chapala Country Club in Mexico he had many sunny days of golfing. He and Anjo spent winters in Central Mexico and enjoyed exploring the area with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Anjo Mills; his three children, Lisa Dickover (Jason) of Winston, Tim Mills (Ilana) of Portland, and Laura Mills Stevenson of WA; granddaughters, Amy and Ally Dickover (Lisa), Alice, Lucia and Ana Mills (Tim) and Gwendolyn Shumaker (Laura); siblings, Kay Mills, and Jim Mills (Trisha); and 10 nieces and nephews.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Coos Bay Yacht Club Foundation: P.O. Box 296, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or the ALS Association of Oregon and SW Washington: online donations can be done on their website: https://secure2.convio.net/alsa/site/SPageServer/?pagename=OR_homepage or checks can be mailed to: ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter 825 NE Multnomah St. Suite 940, Portland, OR 97232.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
