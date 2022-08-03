April 14, 1946 – July 25, 2022
Thomas “Tom” John Lindstrom, 76, passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon on July 25, 2022. He was born April 14, 1946, in Murdock, Minnesota to mother, Colleen Lindstrom and father, Richard Lindstrom who predeceased him. He grew up in a loving home with 2 bothers and a sister. Tom joined the Army where he served his country proudly until his honorable discharge.
He met the love of his life, Julie Ann Walsh and they married on August 16, 1969. Tom and Julie had a wonderful life together raising their two daughters, Sara and Stacey. They spent most of their marriage between various parts of California and Minnesota before they finally settled down in Bandon, Oregon.
Tom and Julie were strong in their faith and active members of their church. He was a Knights of Columbus and lifelong altar server. He was driven in all business and hobbies he participated in. Tom loved his family and was very beloved by his family, friends, and fellow parish members.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Sara (Steve) White and Stacey (Jaime) Mulgado; his grandchildren, Stefanie (Ryan) Hanson, Megan Mulgado, Samantha (Steve) Martin, Macie Mulgado (Roen Johnson), Amanda Mulgado (Daniel Lagunas), Steven White, Sean White, and Sierra White; his great grandchildren, Naomi Martin, Brandon Hanson, Steven Martin III, Oliver Blevins, Brody Hanson, Joseph Martin, Bryson Hanson, and Julia Martin; his sister, Connie (Randy) Ryski; his sisters-in-law, Linda Raeburn and Toni Lindstrom; his nieces and nephews, Derrick (Christina) Lindstrom, Deidre (Kevin) King, and Emilyn Ryski; his great nieces and nephews, Ella Lindstrom, Charlie Lindstrom, Ellie King, and Kirby King.
Preceded in death by his parents, Colleen and Richard; his wife, Julie Lindstrom; his brothers, Dennis Lindstrom and Kevin Lindstrom; his grandson-in-law, Sergio Inostros; and his great grandsons, Mason Mulgado and Bennet Inostros.
Tom requested to be cremated. As a military Veteran, his ashes will be interred at Roseburg National Cemetery with a visitation headstone to commemorate his life. A funeral were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bandon, Oregon at 11: 00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Military honors were presented accompanying burial at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon at 2:00 on Friday, August 5, 2022. All are Welcome. The family asks in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the ALS Association.
