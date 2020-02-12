Thomas S. Keeler Sr
August 28, 1949 - February 5, 2020
A celebration of the life of Port Orford resident Thomas S. Keeler Sr will be held at a later date.
Tom was born Aug. 28, 1949 in Lebanon Ore., the son of "Bob" and Betty Keeler.
He moved from Lebanon to Port Orford/Langlois area where he grew up and raised his family.
He was married to Carol M. Denn on March 29, 1969. They raised their family while he worked in local mills, the Port Orford dock, as a commercial fisherman, and many more. Tom also, along with his wife Carol provided foster care for many children for 18 years and was a volunteer driver for the state of Ore.
His love outside of his wife, his family and his dog ItBit, was the outdoors, hunting and camping.
He is survived by his children, Lyle B Keeler, Thomas S Keeler II, William R Keeler, Stacia J White, Samantha J Retallick, Daniel F Keeler and Cassandra M Keeler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his siblings. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carol M Keeler; and his granddaughter, Ashley M White.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
