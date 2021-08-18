May 5, 1936 – August 7, 2021
At his request, no services will be held for Thomas Lee Jacobson, 85, of Coos Bay.
Tom was born May 5, 1936 in Coos Bay to Carl and Pearl (Fields) Jacobson. He passed away August 7, 2021 at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Oregon
Tom graduated Marshfield High School, Southern Oregon College, and received his master’s degree in education at the University of Oregon. He taught elementary and Jr. High school, and was principal at several grade schools and Jr. High schools, before retiring in 1990.
Tom married Alice Boller December 27, 1960. They had three children, Kerrie (Brian) Moe, Jon (Becky) Jacobson, and Eric Jacobson. They later divorced. On July 20, 1982, he married Rose (Olin) Turner. He embraced four more children at that time, Chris Turner, Carl Turner, Julie (Joe) Jacobson, and Michael Turner.
Tom enjoyed many things in his life. He always liked being around his family. When he was young, he loved playing football. He also spent time camping, hunting, gold mining on the Sixes River and singing in Barbershop groups. He also had many life-long friends he loved spending time with right up to the end. He was a giving and well-respected man who met you with a smile and a handshake.
Tom is survived by his wife, Rose; his children; his grandchildren, Kama (Ben) Barnett, Kadi Stephens, Brady Moe, Zane Jacobson, Jackson Jacobson, Cody Turner, Davey Beebe, Brittany Beebe, Mikey (Kaitlyn) Turner; great-grandchild, Layla Arnett; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nephew, Joe Jacobson for all his love and care.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Fred Jacobson, Jack Jacobson, and MaryAnn McKinley; as well as his stepson, Carl Turner.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In