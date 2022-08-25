Thomas Garland Thompson

October 18, 1938 – March 28, 2022
Tom was born in San Francisco October 18, 1938 and stepped into glory March 28, 2022 where he finally met his Savior and truly came to understand grace and mercy.
He was incredible at remodeling, painting, wallcovering, and building anything, staying active until his home going, always working on some project. He owned Thompson’s Painting and Wallcovering in Coos and Curry counties for many years.
Soccer was a lifelong passion and Tom played well into his late 70's and was always willing to build fields, referee, or help out wherever there was a need or an opportunity. Tom played the trumpet and made it a habit in his later years to play Taps from the rooftop of his home in Frazier Park with his dogs by his side.
No accomplishment compares to the love he had for his family and his Savior. He rose early every morning to pray, study his Bible, and exercise. The highlight of everyday was the conversations he had with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of Frazier Park; his daughter, Diana Swenson and husband, Thomas; son, Thomas Thompson and wife, Sharie; son, Jacob Thompson and wife, Paula, all of Bandon; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Garland Thompson and his sister-in-law, Sheila Stephens, whom he was eternally grateful to for sharing Christ with him.
There will be a family and close friend gathering at the Denmark Cemetery on Sunday, September 4, at 3 pm.
