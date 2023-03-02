October 14, 1931 – February 21, 2023
A cryptside service for Thomas Adey Peterson, 91, of Texas, formerly of North Bend, will be held 2pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with pastor Trevor Hefner, Family Life Center Church of God North Bend, officiating.
Thomas Adey Peterson was born October 14,1931 in North Bend, Oregon, to Russell and Agnes Oretha Adey Peterson. He passed away February 21, 2023 in Tyler, Texas.
He graduated from North Bend High School and attended one year of college at Oregon State University before enlisting in the United States Air Force.Thomas served as Airman First Class from 1952 to 1956 during the latter of the Korean Conflict.
Having served his term in the Air Force he returned to North Bend, Oregon to help his father operate the family’s fish processing plant named Peterson Seafoods, Inc. After his father’s death, Thomas became owner/operator of the 2nd largest business in the area. A new plant was constructed in 1964 and the operation moved to Charleston, where many local residents worked. He also purchased a restaurant named Cheryn’s Seafood and Chowder House that was close by and served the community for many years.
Thomas was married to Colleen Delores Peterson in 1960 until her death in 1999.He stayed in North Bend, Oregon and rekindled his relationship with his childhood sweetheart,Maryln May Froeschle. They were married in 2000 and embarked on many traveling adventures until her death in 2021.
He is survived by his six step-children, Cheryn Lessard Bias of Boise, Idaho, Mike Hodges of Astoria, Oregon, Charles Shannon of Greenville, NY, Kathy Shannon of Mobile, Alabama, Robert Shannon of Amarillo, Texas, and Randolph Shannon of Mobile, Alabama; as well as many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
