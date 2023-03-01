June 27, 1951 – February 17, 2023
Thomas A. Chase, 71, passed away early on February 17, 2023 in his sleep. Tom was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on June 27, 1951, attended college at OIT and Southern Oregon College and finally completed his degree at Southwestern. He lived and traveled all over Oregon while working in Fire Management both for the state and private companies. Tom was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and his local Knights of Columbus chapter.
Tom is survived by his wife, Deanna; five children and their spouses, Anna and Brett Misturado, Jeremy and Katie Chase, Erin and Ben Lyons, Damon and Samantha Chase, and Bridget Chase; and 15 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Holy Redeemer Church in North Bend on March 25, 2023 at 11:30 am.
