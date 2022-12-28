Thelma Pauline Ward

January 6, 1934 – December 17, 2022
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Thelma P. Ward, 88, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Bible Baptist Church, 2590 14th Street in North Bend, with Pastor Matthew Gass officiating.
Thelma was born on January 6, 1934 in the township of Runeberg, Minnesota to Ferdinand and Alma Junes. She went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 17, 2022, following a brief illness in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Thelma often talked about the adventures of her youth. As a young woman she was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol and took flying lessons, but she never did get the chance to fly solo because she met and fell in love with Edward G. Ward. He proposed to her upon his return from the Korean War. They were married on May 10, 1953. The two were each other’s companions, soulmates, and best friends for the remainder of their lives together. They were blessed with five children.
Thelma worked locally as a bookkeeper for many years. She was also an active member of the Bay Area Bible Baptist Church in North Bend for over 50 years. She served the Lord as a Sunday school teacher for many of those years. Through Christ, she was able to lead over 150 souls to the Lord!
Thelma had many hobbies throughout the years. She was often seen with a camera in her hand, recording her life in pictures. She was also an accomplished artist, specializing in both oils and watercolors. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed beachcombing and her eyes would sparkle with every agate she found! She especially loved camping at their gold claim on the Sixes River. She spent a lot of time there in her retired years.
Thelma is survived by her children, Ethan Ward, Cynthia Ward, Brent and Kathryn Ward, and Eric and Gail Schubert. She was also blessed and survived by 15 beautiful grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward G. Ward; her son, Phillip E. Ward; and grandson, Edward “Eddie” Ward.
Thelma will always be remembered in our hearts for her beautiful smile and her loving spirit. She was kind and gentle and she loved the Lord with all her heart! She is now walking with the angels…she is HOME!
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440
