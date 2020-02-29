Thelma Madge Bernhardt
December 31, 1925 - December 8, 2019
Thelma M. Bernhardt died from natural causes of living a full 93 years on Dec. 8, 2019 in Reno, Nev. She was born on Dec. 31, 1925 in a logging camp on Dement Creek near Broadbent, Ore. Her parents were Alva B. Crawford and Garnet (Nettie) E. Roberts Crawford. Thelma attended schools in Coquille, Powers, Millington, Remote, Myrtle Point, Bald Hill, Arago High School and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1944. From 1944 to 1946 she worked in the beet fields, at the Arago Cheese Factory, pulled green chain at a sawmill (during WWII) and at Woolworths in Coos Bay. Thelma met Robert (Bob) Bernhardt at a dance in Coquille in 1945 while he was on leave from the US Merchant Marines. They corresponded and dated, then eloped on Jan. 17, 1946. They honeymooned in San Francisco while Bob took classes to upgrade his MM license in steam and electricity. They then returned to Glasgow and lived in a detached guest room behind her in-laws Frank and Ruth Bernhardt. In 1948 they built a home on Hollow Stump Rd off old Highway 101.
As a mother, wife and homemaker Thelma was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and Sunnyhill School room mother numerous times. She taught 4-H Forestry, Sewing and Dairy Goats. She was also a longtime member of Glasgow Home Extension Club, a life member of North Bay Grange and Pomona Grange, Order of the Runeberg Lodge, and the Hoot Owls, which she was proud that her daughter and granddaughter made three generations in attendance at one time.
Mom also enjoyed square dancing, volleyball in high school and intramural volleyball (Checkmates) as an adult, salmon, tuna and halibut fishing and pinochle. She also loved fruit and vegetable gardening, cooking and sewing. She just loved learning!
Mom moved to Sparks, Nevada in 2015 to live with her youngest daughter Mona so she could take care of her. This also had her closer to her other two daughters Rose and Rhonda. She eventually moved to an assisted living facility less than a mile from Mona so she could continue to see to her needs.
Thelma was predeceased by her parents; brother, Eldon (1922); sister, Nola Dupuis (1951); and husband, Robert Frank Bernhardt (1977). She is survived by daughters, Rose Y (Eugene) Humbert, Pahrump, NV, Rhonda A (Kenneth) Withers, Dayton, Nev. and Ramona R (Terry) Martin, Sparks, Nev.; grandchildren, Robert J Humbert, St Helens, Ore. Andrea D (Jacob) Lindberg, Deer Island, Ore. Sarah J Wilkes and Jeremiah L Wilkes, St Helens, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Kirk G Reinholdt, Portland, Ore., Christopher R Humbert, Michael R Wilkes, St Helens, Ore. and Robert L Wilkes-Nagle, Dayton, Nev.
A graveside memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. July 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial. There will be a gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Dave’s Pizza afterwards (Mom loved her pizza and beer!) Written condolences may be sent to Rose Humbert, 5600 N Black Rock Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice.
