Oct. 14, 1927 - July 11, 2019
Thelma E. Goodwin was born Oct. 14, 1927 in Yakima, Wash., to parents Prentice Paul and Gladys (Musgrave) Bales. She died in Medford, Ore., on July 11, 2019 at age 91 from complications of dementia. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Thelma moved to Powers, Ore., at a young age where her father was a logger. The family later moved to Coquille, where she graduated from Coquille High School. After graduation she married Wendell L. Goodwin on Aug. 19, 1945 in Seattle Wash., while Wendell was in the United States Navy. After his discharge, the couple returned to Coquille.
A family soon followed with the birth of daughters Carol, Barbara and Cathy. Thelma began her career working for Coos County in Coquille. She worked in the Clerk’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office. Later she transferred to the North Bend Annex working in the District Attorney’s office before her retirement in 1985.
In retirement, Wendell and Thelma enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling to the Southwest, spending several winters in Arizona. They were longtime members of the First Christian Church in Coquille. Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In 2010, Thelma moved to Medford to be near her family after the death of her husband Wendell. They were married for 61 wonderful years.
Thelma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carol and Glenn Smith of Medford; daughter and son-in-law Cathy and David Norfleet of Eugene; grandchildren Michelle (Aric) McKeehan of Medford, Justin Smith of Eugene, Devin Spencer or Portland, Eric Spencer of Medford; great-grandchildren Connor McKeehan, Ava Spencer and Abigail and Mia Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wendell; daughter Barbara Spencer; parents Paul and Gladys; sister Dona Lou Berry; and brother Donald Bales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In