Theadora Edna Blondell

July 12, 1925 - Oct. 13, 2018
A memorial will be held for Theadora "Babe" Edna Blondell, 93, of Powers, at 11 a.m., May 4, 2019, at Golden’s in Salem. She died Oct. 13, 2018, at the Woods at Willowcreek in Salem.
She was born in Garrison, N.D. She knew Christ as her Savior for the last eight years.
Babe worked at the Boys Ranch in Roseburg,. She was an active member in Rebekah Lodge, Pythian Sisters, and the Royal Neighbors. She served on City Council and as Mayor of Powers, in the 90’s. She was also president and very active in the Senior Center. Babe and her family resided in Powers, Wilbur, North Bend, Sutherlin, and Salem. She enjoyed family, playing the organ, cake decorating and gardening.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ted and Hulda Hackett; husband, Everett Blondell; brother, Chuck Hackett; and daughter, Donna Fox.
Babe is survived by her children, Richard Holder, and Allison Atterbury; her grandchildren, Gwenn Levine, Rick Atterbury, Michael Smith, Shelli Atterbury, Sheralee Peer, Derek Holder, and Corey Holder; 21 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-granchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
