April 11, 1957 – January 12, 2022
Terry Leon Russell “T-Russ” born in Myrtle Point on April 11, 1957 went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2022 from complications of heart surgery at OHSU in Portland.
A country boy through and through, he lived his entire life on the Russell Dairy Farm. He started his schooling where he was ferried across the Coquille River to the Riverton School, graduated from Coquille High School class of 1975, and ultimately graduated with an associate’s degree from SWOCC.
Married to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sherrie Lynn Graham. Together they moved into his grandparents’ house on the Russell Ranch where they continued their lives and raised three children. A hardworking man, he worked for the Russell Dairy Farm, Cedar Point Packing Company, Coquille Stampers, Roseburg Forest Products, Hemer and JGS Precision Tool Mfg.
Heavily involved in the Coquille Community throughout his entire life you could often find him participating in the Coquille Community Christian Church/Community Thanksgiving dinners, golfing as a member of the ELKS club, dancing in the Olios and managing the bar at Sawdusters, and coaching many of Coquille’s youth in baseball, wrestling and golf.
Terry was a very hardworking, young-at-heart, caring man who was always there when you needed him. He could fix anything, and often used that skill to bless others. He lived his life to the fullest in all the little ways that make it special. He was the rock of the family. He could lift your spirits when you were feeling at your lowest with his mischievous smile, twinkle in his eye, and animated jokes and stories. He spent his free time playing cribbage, poker or dice games at the kitchen table with friends and family. Being a great home cook he was always finding new twists to improve comfort food recipes including his well-known biscuits & gravy, traditional Sunday “Awful” waffles and seafood fettuccine.
Survived by wife, Sherrie Russell; mother, Mary Russell; children, Matthew & Shannon Russell, Joey & Lindsay Russell, and Cassie & David Stich; Papa to Preston, Carson, Landon, Lindley, Sorin and soon to be Silas; siblings, Tony Russell, Tina & Leon Skiles and Troy & Kim Russell; numerous nieces, nephews, and many others that called him father, brother, uncle and friend.
Preceded in death by his father, Wayne Russell; mother and father in-law, Star and George Graham; nephew, Jason Graham; and Ronnie & Tammy Rose.
A Celebration of life will occur sometime in the summer. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Coquille High School Wrestling Program or Coquille Swimming Pool.
“Olive Juice” beloved husband, father, Papa, and friend."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In