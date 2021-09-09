March 29, 1944 – August 28, 2021
Terrell Lynn Clarke passed away August 28, 2021 in Bend, Oregon at the age of 77.
He was born March 28, 1944 in Malad City, Idaho to William and Marguerite (Williams) Clarke. Marguerite was a music teacher and from an early age, Terrell had a constant song in his heart. His father loved the outdoors, and Terrell and his brother spent their summers fishing and camping in southern Idaho where they lived. When he was twelve, the family moved to Coquille. In high school, Terrell was an accomplished runner and held the Coquille High track record in the 400 for several decades. He fell in love with Nancy Leatherman during high school. Nancy and Terrell attended separate colleges, but spent time together especially during the summer, when Nancy worked on a fire lookout on Blue Ridge. Being young and in love, Terrell finished his Bachelors in three years at the University of Oregon. He and Nancy were married June 26, 1965 in Coquille, Oregon.
Terrell attended the University of Oregon Medical School in Portland. After medical school, he enlisted in the United States Army and did his internship and residency in pediatrics at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu. It was there that he and Nancy forged lifelong friendships. While in Hawaii, Spencer and Dustin were born. After residency, the family was stationed overseas in Augsburg, Germany for three years. Nancy and Terrell loved their time in Europe. They were able to travel and share terrific experiences before returning “home” to Coos County in 1975. Mitchel and Tara were born to round out the Clarke family.
Initially the family lived in North Bend, but later were able to move to their dream house up Coos River. Terrell loved antiques. He spent countless hours refinishing numerous beautiful pieces which will be family treasures for years to come. In addition to his antiques, Terrell left many wonderful carvings, paintings and sketches. Terrell practiced pediatrics at the Bay Clinic. He absolutely loved going to work every day and he was beloved by the children he cared for and by their parents. You could always hear him whistling, singing or humming a tune as he worked in and out of patient rooms. He will be fondly remembered for his brightly colored suspenders. When not at the clinic, he was equally happy in old raggedy overalls working in his garden. As the kids got older, Terrell found time to pursue some of his musical passions. He performed at numerous dinner theater events and will be most remembered for his lead role as Curley, in Little Theater on the Bay’s Oklahoma. Terrell and his children also performed at LTOB’s Grand Ole Opry. Of all the songs, he will be most remembered by his family for the lullaby My Pigeon House, which Dustin was able to sing to him just before his passing.
Terrell had boundless energy and an irrepressible enthusiasm for life. The world was a brighter place wherever he went. He was loved by all.
A family graveside service has been held.
Terrell is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sons, Spencer and wife, Judy Clarke, Dustin Clarke and wife, Kim Leberti, Mitchel Clarke; and his daughter, Tara and husband, Luke MacSween; his grandchildren, Trapper and Tucker Clarke, Edie and Alie Clarke, Ian and Gabriel MacSween, and Becket Clarke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marguerite Clarke, and his brother, William II.
Love and hug on your kids. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite youth program.
