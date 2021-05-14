Terrance Lee Bishop

September 13, 1947 – May 9, 2021
I lost my best friend today. Terrance “Terry” Lee Bishop, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away May 9, 2021 in Coos Bay, after a 3 year battle with lung cancer.
Terry was born September 13, 1947 to Merel and Evelyn (Smalley) Bishop, during a visit to Evelyn’s parents in McMinnville.
Terry grew up in Eastside and graduated from Marshfield High School, class of 1965. He wrestled and played baseball while in school.
He worked hard all his life, but his true passion was his two sons, Zane and Donny. Terry loved coaching the kids at Coos River School and also helping the boys work on cars and the three-wheelers.
Most of his earlier jobs involved cars; Terry worked in car sales management in Portland, Medford and Coos Bay. He also managed the Coos Bay U-Haul dealership.
Terry took pride in his home that he and his dad remodeled 40 plus years ago. He was district manager for Ferrell Gas Company and was in charge of the area from Florence to Brookings. He retired from Ferrell and decided it would be fun to sell RVs at Gib’s RVs, which he did for 3 years.
He was an avid fisherman, loved the water, skiing both water and snow and riding his side by side in the dunes before he became ill. Terry loved living in Oregon and as a big OSU Beaver fan.
Terry is survived by his partner and best friend, Gail Bracelin; sons, Zane Bishop of Nevada and his children, Anthony, Cassidy, Madison, McKenzie and Meadow; Donny and Jamie Bishop and children, Brynn and Kellen from Junction City; brother, Bob Bishop and Tammy; sister, Merlyn and Don Wright; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Merel and Evelyn Bishop.
Terry loved life and lived it to the fullest. He is now in a better place, fishing with his old buddy, Dean Stickler, who passed away 4 years ago. His wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held, per his request.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In