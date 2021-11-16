April 19, 1958 – November 12, 2021
A graveside service for Tammy Jean (Bolling) Ludwig, 63, of Coos Bay will be held at 2pm, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. A memorial will be held later in the spring.
Tammy went home to meet Jesus November 12, 2021. She was surrounded by her family and those who loved her.
Tammy touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a big heart and never met a stranger. Tammy left us with many sweet memories and stories which will enable her to live on in our hearts.
Tammy had a soft spot for animals of all kinds. Through the years she had many different pets and they all left their mark on her life.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Ludwig of Coos Bay; sons, Michael (Niki) Ludwig of Coquille and Shawn D. Ludwig of Coos Bay; mother, Phyllis Lakey; granddaughters, Fallon Ludwig and Summer Bailey; brothers, Jim Bolling of Indiana, Andy (Michele) Lakey of Washington and Tim (Derria) Lakey of Oregon; four aunts; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
