Talmus “T.J.” Parker
May 22, 1928 - December 25, 2019
Talmus “T.J.” Parker, born in broken bow Okla. to Talmus D Parker and Essie M Parker the oldest of 15 children. He grew up in Okla. and Ark. where he married Margie Johnson in Oct. of 1945.
Talmus joined the Army in 1948 and discharged in 1952 as a Staff Sargent. Upon leaving the military he moved out to Coos Bay. Ore., in an old Chevrolet with his wife, two sons and three sisters following another brother, Thomas, to Oregon after he wrote and suggested they move here as jobs where easily had in the timber industry. He and his wife Margie purchased a piece of property where they worked nights by lantern light with hand tools, no power tools, erecting a three bedroom house, and a hand dug well. Here they had three more sons. Talmus worked at several logging mill jobs before obtaining a job with Coos Head Timber where He worked for 31 years, most of those years as a millwright. He retired at 62.
Talmus is survived by his wife of 74 years; sons, James, Roland, Doug and Stacey; and his sisters, Ester Weeks, Laverne Derryberry, Ima Beebe, and Hazel Porter; and one brother, Glen.
Talmus was preceded in death by his oldest son, Fred; sisters, Helen Janet, Bernice Whitehorn, Norma Thornburg, and Mary Killin; brothers, Thomas, Cecil, Roscoe, Jimmy and Roger.
As with all large families his stretches out from coast to coast. A family reunion will be planned this summer to celebrate his long hard fought life who was considered the patriarch of the clan.
