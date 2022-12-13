June 8, 1939 – December 5, 2022
We regretfully announce the passing of Sybil “Ann” Roane of Coos Bay, Oregon on December 05, 2022. Ann was born in Roe, Arkansas and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon as a child, becoming a lifelong resident.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. Ann was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration and strength to all. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Growing up, mom was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. She was a woman of strong faith and instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and “always” doing what is right. Our family was blessed to have her as the head of our family. Her life’s purpose and priority were mentoring and loving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.
Ann is survived by her children, Mika Johnson, Rodney Roane, Rocki Roane, and Richi Roane; grandchildren, Skia Whitcomb, Tia Young, Tad Roane, Alora Howard and Ty Roane; great grandchildren, Bella Young, Aria Burbach, Beaux Young, and Rosalie Ragle.
Ann was predeceased in death by her parents, Clotis A Wilson and Virgie Mae Wilson and her devoted husband, Eugene E. Roane Sr.
A celebration of life will be held January 29, 2023 at a location and time to be determined. A memorial website is being developed at everloved.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
