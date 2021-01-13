July 3, 1939 – January 3, 2021
Suzanne Englund Fleck, 81, of Coquille, passed away on January 3, 2021. Family grave side service was held January 9, 2021 and a Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for later this year.
She was born in Astoria, on July 3, 1939. Suzie graduated from Astoria High School in 1957. She then attended the University of Oregon where in 1961 she received a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education and recreation, and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She was married to James Franklin Fleck on January 21, 1961.
Suzie held many positions in her career working with youth, adults and the elderly, centering on activities and recreation. She retired from her final position as Activities Director at Heritage Place assisted living in Bandon, in 2005. She was a member of the girl scouts, 4-H club, PEO, Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and the Faith Lutheran Church. Suzie was very active in her community supporting projects such as the Coquille pool and carousel. She had a passion for swimming, singing, fishing, traveling, playing her accordion, dancing, family, friends, playing dress up with grand kids, and was an avid Oregon Duck Football fan.
She is survived by her brother, Jon Englund and wife, Mary-Jean of Astoria; children, Dean Fleck and wife, Andrea of Newport, Jean Trendell and husband, Bryan of Coos Bay, and Mark Fleck of Coos Bay; eight grandchildren, Devin, Dana, Amity, Jennifer, Natalie, Elyse, Rylee and Sydney; four great-grandchildren, Mia, Shane, Jaylen and Porter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Axel Englund; mother, Freda Englund; and husband, James Fleck.
No one had more fun than she did. She was our sunshine.
