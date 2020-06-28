Suzanne B. Johnston 79, of Coos Bay died June 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, from 10-1 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541- 267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
