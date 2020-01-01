Susie Pearl Grisham
April 2, 1932 - December 19, 2019
Susie Pearl Grisham, 87, of Bandon, gained her angel wings on Dec. 19, 2019. She was born to James Fredrick and Annie Smith on April 2, 1932 in Statesboro Ga. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, at Faith Baptist Church in Bandon, with a potluck to follow. She will be laid to rest next to Arnold at Glazypeau Cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2020
Pearl was a wonderful Christian woman. In the early 1970s she worked alongside her best friend Joy Thrantham as an assistant kindergarten teacher at Calvary Baptist Church of Blytheville, then later in early 2000 she came to live in Bandon. She worked at Ray's Food Place for a short while handing out samples from the deli department. She loved to keep her hands busy making plastic canvas things and crocheting, playing canasta and board games. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wildon and Paul Smith; and her one true love, Raymond Arnold Grisham. She met Arnold when he was stationed in Savannah and it was love at first sight.
She leaves behind three children, Donald J. Grisham of Blytheville Arkansas, Karen Kay Pollin and her husband Warner "Max" Pollin of Bandon, and Julie Grisham Elms also of Blytheville; grandchildren, Michael Grisham and partner Stacy, Brian Grisham and wife Kelly, Randy Grisham and wife Susan, Deen Pollin and wife Crystal, Steven Pollin and wife Mandy, Kevin Pollin and wife Tracye, Stephanie Wilhite Hancock and husband Tyler, and Kayla Elms Lyon and husband Josh. She also leaves 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, and a brother Earl Smith of Georgia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Everyone loved her pretty smile and southern accent.
