Oct. 25, 1943 – Oct. 29, 2018
A celebration of life service will be held for Susan "Suzy" Elaine (Peats) Calvert at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, at the First Baptist Church, 860 2nd St. SE in Bandon.
Susan "Suzy" Elaine (Peats) Calvert was born Oct. 25, 1943. She was the youngest daughter of Harold and Mary Peats and had two sisters, Mary Sheldahl and Judy Palmer, all of whom preceded her in death.
Suzy was a graduate of Paso Robles High School. In the years after high school, she served our country in the United States Air Force, traveling to places such as Thailand. When she discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1989, she was working as an air traffic controller at McClellan Air Force Base near Sacramento, Calif. It was around this time she met Jim "Martin" Calvert. On Oct. 25, 1990, her 47th birthday, he asked her what she wanted and she said “You!” So he married her. They settled that same year in Bandon.
On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, they celebrated 28 years of marriage and her 75th birthday.
In the wee hours of the morning of Oct. 29, 2018 we lost our beloved Suzy to a house fire. We take consolation in knowing that she is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, and is reunited with her parents and her beloved sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim Calvert’s name to First Baptist Church who has been a wonderful support and help to Suzy’s husband, Jim Calvert who lost everything in the fire.
She is survived by her husband, Jim "Martin" Calvert; her nieces, Kathleen Waybrant and Jerry, Diana Laird and Brian, Carolyn Standish and Dan, and Laura Yamada and Craig; her nephews, Rick Sheldahl and Kim, and Mitch Haase; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In