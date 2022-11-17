June 16, 1965 – November 9, 2022
In remembrance of Susan Rebecca Carter, born Susan Swensrud on June 16, 1965 and passed November 9, 2022.
Susan loved to garden with her grandchildren, cook and bake with the family, and enjoyed a good Ducks game.
May you always be the lighthouse through our storms, we love you Mema.
Susan will be remembered full heartedly by her husband, Scott Carter; her four sons, Ryan Fleming, Chris Fleming, Brandon Fleming, and Richard Carter; her brothers, George Swensrud and Samuel Dominguez; her sister, Jackie Dominguez; and father, Jerome Swensrud Sr.; along with her seven cherished grandchildren, Mikah, Riley, Haylee, Kassidee, Mason, Evalynn, and Kieth; among so many others who loved having her in their lives.
Susan is preceded in death by grandmother, Leona Pierce; grandfather, George Pierce; mother, Shirley Pierce; brother, Robert Swensrud; and sister, Jessica Dominguez.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
