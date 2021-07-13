On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Susan Pribble, loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. She was surrounded by love when she passed.
Sue was born in Eugene, Oregon to Arnold and Joyce Dunsworth, and was the oldest of her siblings, Steve, Carol, Barbara, Tom, Gary, and Jodi. She spent many years travelling the world until she met and married her husband of 35 years, Louie Pribble, in 1985. They raised their children together, including daughters, Crystal and Cyndy; and sons, Larry and Michael.
Sue had a passion for bright colors, “bling,” and garden decorations. She made the best cheesecake, but never ate it (she thought cream cheese was the worst). She loved dahlias and often made bouquets for her family and friends to enjoy. Most of all, Sue was generous and had a big heart. She would give you the shirt off her back if she thought it would help. She touched many lives and was a friend, surrogate grandma, and loyal protector to those around her.
More than anything, Sue loved Jehovah and spent her time pioneering until she was no longer able. She and her best friend, Lei, could often be found in front of Frazier’s bakery, standing with their cart and spreading the good news of Jehovah. She offered counsel and comfort to those in need and a laugh and a smile to all.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; her mother, Joyce; and her sister, Cindy. She is survived by her husband, Louie; her sons, Larry, Jon and Leo; her daughter, Crystal; her stepdaughter, Cyndy; her many siblings; beloved grandchildren; and the rest of her extended family.
A celebration of life is being held at Frazier’s in Coquille, Oregon on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m.
