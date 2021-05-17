Susan Patricia Russworm

February 8, 1956 – April 28, 2021
On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Susan Patricia (Schreiber) Russworm, loving sister, aunt and dear friend, passed away at the age of 65 after battling a lengthy illness.
Sue was born on February 8, 1956 in Coos Bay, to William and Patricia Schreiber. She attended school in Bunker Hill, graduated from Marshfield High School in 1974 and then went on to attend college in Portland. Using the skills she acquired, she went on to work at various professions over her lifetime. After finishing school, she met and married Bill Russworm. They moved to Texas for a short time but Sue ended up back in her home town that she loved.
Sue, according to her friends and family, had an eclectic and loving personality! She had a passion for life and everyone around her! She had music in her soul. You could be having just a normal conversation with her and suddenly she would break out in song!! She loved the beach, butterflies, silk scarves, the color purple, babies and especially spending time with family and friends. She was a collector of all things good and was filled with a kind and compassionate spirit.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, William R Schreiber; mother, Patricia A Schreiber; and her brother, Bill Schreiber. She is survived by her sister, Betsy Newman and spouse, Michael; nieces, Megan Bernhardt, Alicia Cantrell (the child of her heart); nephews, David and Bill Randolph and his wife Cari. The lights of her world included great nieces and nephews, Laura, Tiana, Hanna, Nicole, Katelynn, Makayla, Kylee, Jordan, Nick, Will, Isaac and Brody.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Unity by the Bay Church located at 2100 Union Ave, North Bend, at 2 o’clock p.m.
Sue’s request would be that everyone treat each other with love, kindness and respect and please remember her with a smile. God Bless!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In