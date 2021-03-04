April 29, 1950 – February 1, 2021
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Susan Schanno is still to be determined. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her children will be planning a small memorial service at a time yet to be determined.
Private cremation rites were held at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho. Susan was born on April 29, 1950 in North Bend, to Elmer Solmon and Sarah “Sally” (Landles) Solmon. She passed away in the early morning hours of February 1, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho of natural causes.
Susan graduated from Marshfield High School in 1968. Susan worked various jobs throughout her working life. She worked for Taco Bell, Winchell's Donuts, JC Penney's and Comp-U-Talk. Susan married Richard Lee LaSanke on July 22, 1967. They welcomed a daughter, Tamisha, into the world in 1969. They divorced in June of 1976. Susan then married Fred Schanno on November 26, 1976 in Reno, Nevada. They welcomed a daughter, April into the world in 1977 and then welcomed a second daughter, Sarah into the world in 1979.
Susan loved God and loved being in Church worshipping Him through singing of the old hymns out of a hymnal. Now she is worshipping Him in person. Susan also loved to cook and prepare large meals for family and friend gatherings. She loved camping with family and friends. Growing up she would camp with her dad, mom and her siblings at Daphne Grove making lasting memories. Our dad and she carried on the tradition with their children, creating many more precious memories.
One of Susan's greatest passions was genealogy. She loved researching her side of the family as well as Fred's side of the family history. She was able to complete quite a lot of history. She even once ventured to Scotland for her research. Susan will be greatly missed by all her family and friends whose lives were truly blessed by such a wonderful woman. She is loved by many.
Susan is survived by her son, Rick Schanno of North Bend; daughter, Tina Cripe and her husband Jeff of Central Point; daughter, Tamisha Schrunk of Turner; daughter, April Towles and her husband Carl of Salem; daughter, Sarah Knight and her husband Gary of Burley, Idaho; son, Charles Schanno of Portland; stepson, WesleyIsakson of Roseburg; sisters, Judy Jones of Ellensburg, Washington, Marilyn Wilhite of Hauser; brother, Jeff Solmon of Beaverton; grandchildren, Chris Romero of Central Point, Briana Romero of San Diego, California, Cody Schrunk of Spokane, Washington, Alec Clarke Schanno of North Bend, KC Schanno and Alyssa Schanno of Gresham, Kaitlynne Baker, Joseph Knight and Lillie Knight of Burley, Idaho, Danielle Cripe of Central Point and Devlin Schanno of Bundaberg, Australia; great grandchildren, Jaxon Romero, Rayna and Kayden Willard, Zarian Schrunk; a great granddaughter expected soon to Ben and Kaitlynne Baker; and many much loved nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Schanno; her parents, Elmer and Sarah “Sally” Solmon; son-in-law, John Schrunk; granddaughters, Jessica and Julie Cripe; and Marissa Knight.
