Susan Marie Calvert

Nov. 24, 1947 – Aug. 27, 2018
A celebration of life for Susan M. Calvert, 70, of Littleton, Colo., formerly of Beaverton and Coquille, will be at 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Reserve Vineyard and Golf Club in Aloha.
Susan was born Nov. 24, 1947 in Roseburg, to Orville “Slim” and Eva (Schroeder) Hughes. She died Aug. 27, 2018 in Littleton, Colo.
She moved with her mother to Coquille at 6 months old. She grew up and attended schools in Coquille, graduating with the Class of 1966. She married Rick Calvert Aug. 10, 1966 in Coquille. They moved to North Carolina for a short period of time and she returned to Coquille after Rick, who was in the U.S. Marine Corps, went to Vietnam. They settled in Beaverton, where they resided for 45 years. Susan worked in the electronics manufacturing industry and she managed the department that repaired the imagers in the Hubble Telescope. She retired in 2010. She loved travelling the country in their R.V. She was a ferocious reader and also enjoyed hiking, camping and volunteering for the Assistance League of Portland. After battling Alzheimer’s disease for four years, she resided at Brookdale at Highland Ranch, which is a very well renowned facility for the care of Alzheimer’s patients, until her death.
Susan is survived by her husband, Rick of Coquille; sons, Brian Calvert of Pensacola, Fla. and Scott Calvert of Littleton, Colo.; sister, Jane Mateski of Canby; mother-in-law, Sylvia Calvert of Coquille; and two grandsons, Mason and Broden Calvert.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
