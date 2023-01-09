March 16, 1947 – December 28, 2022
Susan Lee Dagit was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon, on March 16, 1947, to Lois Jewel Dagit (Root) and Melvin Elmer Dagit. She died in Coos Bay, Oregon on December 28, 2022, after a long illness. Except for a brief time in childhood, Susan lived her life in Coos County where her mother’s family homesteaded near Myrtle Point in 1872. Most of her primary and secondary education was in Powers, Oregon, and she later attended Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Sue had many interests in life such as painting, crafts, and decorating her home. She loved gardening and occasionally played online games to stimulate her creativity. She enjoyed family gatherings at the holidays, in summer for barbecue, and had a special fondness for visits to Bandon, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Kenneth Neal Jr.; and her daughter, Michelle Denyce Neal. She is survived by two brothers, James Dagit of Gravelford, and Don Dagit of Coos Bay. She is also survived by two sons, Todd Parker of Corvallis, and Robert Parker of Coos Bay.
She has six grandchildren, Talia Parker of Belgium; Ryan Parker of Portland; Alicia Morgan, Mandi Edlund and Cassidy Cantrell, all of Coos Bay, and Jonathan Parker; and great grandchildren, Raphael and Ryder. Susan will be deeply missed by her extended family, including her very dear cousin, Bob Shepherd.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
