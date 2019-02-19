Feb. 26, 1960 – Feb. 4, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Susan H. Dixon, 58, of North Bend, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave. in North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Her ashes will be spread on a beach on the Oregon Coast, for which she loved.
Susan was born Feb. 26, 1960 in Logan, Utah, to Isaac “Ike” Mitts and Marilyn (Florence) Mitts. She passed away the morning of Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 in North Bend, due to an automobile accident.
Susan graduated from the University of Utah with her Master’s Degree of science in speech-language pathology and worked as a speech-language pathologist, most recently for ESD at Hillcrest Elementary School and the North Bend School District. She loved working with the kids and the staff at Hillcrest Elementary and the South Coast Education Service District, and kids loved her, as did the staff at Hillcrest Elementary and South Coast Education Service District.
She enjoyed many things throughout her wonderful life. As a child she was engaged in 4-H and rode horses for fun as well as in barrel racing competitions. She was an avid skier and golfer, especially in her time living in Utah. Susan and her family often enjoyed camping trips together in much of the northwest as well as riding four-wheelers on the sand dunes near North Bend. Most recently, Susan found an interest in artistic endeavors including glass fusing and felting.
She will always be loved and deeply missed by her husband; children and family; and including ESD and Hillcrest students and faculty.
Susan is survived by her husband, James Dixon; and her sons, Bryce and Ross Dixon.
Any flowers or condolences can be sent to the family residence at 69143 Willow Road, North Bend, Oregon 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
