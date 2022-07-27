Susan G. Cale

November 26, 1954 – July 21, 2022
On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Susan Cale, loving mother and sister, passed away at the age of 67.
Susan was born on November 26, 1954 in North Bend, Oregon to Francis and Everett Bachman. She held various jobs in restaurant and retail businesses. She later went on to focus on property management with her father.
Susan’s main focus in life was her family. She was very close to her father and with the help of her sisters she dedicated many of her last years to make sure that he was taken care of properly. She had one son that she loved very much and would do anything for. She also had three sisters that meant the world to her and brought her so much happiness. She had an infectious smile and her laugh could often be heard throughout the house. She could brighten up any room.
Susan is survived by her sisters, Wanda, Sandra and Linda; and her son, Scott. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Everett.
At Susan’s request there will be no funeral service. In her honor, you can do something nice for someone else. She spent her life being unselfish and thinking of other people first.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
